Brooks Koepka makes bold majors claim

Brooks Koepka seems pretty confident about his chances of adding to his four major titles this year.

The 31-year-old, who has two US Opens and two PGA Championships to his name already, is eyeing his first Masters.

After the first round at the Valspar Championship, the Florida native was asked whether the setup at Augusta National suits his game.

"I think every major suits me. I like the pressure, I think that's more about it, more of what suits me than anything,” he told reporters.

"I don't think there's really a golf course that really suits anybody. If you hit it long you can take out some of the bunkers.

"I don't see it being a fader's or a drawer's or I guess more of a drawer's golf course. If you fade the ball, most likely you're hitting 3-wood and it will draw."

Last year Koepka’s bid for his first green jacket was hampered by a knee injury, and went as far as to describe himself as a “broken man”.

However, he appears in much better shape this year – and admitted he shouldn’t have played last year’s Masters at all.

“I wasn't really supposed to play golf until October, so the fact that came back in April and played, I mean, I had in my mind I was going to win, so and it was going to be a cool story,” he said.

"But it's one of those things where nothing you can do. Physically limited. Looking back at last year, I definitely came back too soon. I should have waited."