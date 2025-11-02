Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brooks Koepka has decided to retain Graeme McDowell on his LIV Golf team for the 2026 season.

McDowell, 46, finished in the ‘Open Zone’ during his fourth LIV season last year, meaning he was technically vulnerable to being replaced by Koepka, who captains the Smash GC side.

The former US Open champion struggled for consistency throughout his season, but came close to winning his maiden event on the breakaway circuit with a T2 finish in Virginia and ended up 34th in the overall standings.

And with the LIV ‘transfer window’ period now open, only players who finished inside the top-24 in the 13-event race were safe for the following year.

But Koepka has seen enough to give McDowell the green light to renew his contract for another term.

“Obviously I felt like I played okay this season and certainly held my own,” McDowell told bunkered.co.uk at the LINK Hong Kong Open on the International Series, where he missed the cut by one shot. “Certainly lots of room for improvement, more consistency.

“But, you know, I’m 46, I’ll be 47 next year. I still feel competitive. When I’m not competitive anymore, you know, I’ll walk away and give somebody else that spot.

“At the minute, I still feel like I’m good enough to be out there and good enough to be out on any tour.”

McDowell, who has also outlined his hopes to be the 2027 Ryder Cup captain, had a far from ideal week in Hong Kong.

After arriving on Wednesday following a schedule clash with a golf day in Florida, his clubs did not make the journey with him and he was only reunited with his set hours before his tee time.

McDowell shot rounds of 69 and 67 to miss the cut by one in a low-scoring week in Fanling.

