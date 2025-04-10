Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brooks Koepka has his eyes on a Green Jacket this week, and the LIV man will make his latest bid for Masters glory with a new club in the bag.

It comes in the driving department, as the 34-year-old has confirmed that he’s put a new driver in play ahead of the first major of the season.

For context, Koepka’s driver is no stranger to change – and especially not before major championships.

At the 2022 US Open, the five-time major winner switched from a Srixon ZX7 driver to a TaylorMade M5 driver. Just over 12 months later, he switched brands again.

Before the 2023 Ryder Cup, Koepka ditched his Srixon ZX5 driver for a TaylorMade SIM2.

• How I spent $250 in the Masters Shop (without buying a gnome)

• Lee Westwood backs two LIV stars to spring Masters surprise

Fast forward almost two years and we arrive at now: the 2025 Masters.

Despite being pictured using a TaylorMade Qi10 ‘Dot’ at LIV Golf Miami over the weekend, where Koepka finished T18, his latest driver has been moved on, too.

Although it’s unclear what model he is gaming, the American was spotted testing a Titleist GT3 driver on the range at Augusta National on Tuesday – and he appears to like it.

Koepka confirmed to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt during The Masters Par 3 Contest yesterday that it has secured the top spot in his bag.

But driving hasn’t been an area of concern for Koepka in recent weeks, as he told reporters at Trump Doral last week what he’s placed particular focus on ahead of another trip down Magnolia Lane.

• Rory McIlroy issues injury update ahead of latest Masters title tilt

• The Masters: Fred Ridley calls for tougher slow play sanctions

“Typically a slow starter when it comes to playing actually good tournament golf, but everything seems to be piecing together nicely,” he said of his preparation.

“I like where I’m at right now. Just focused a lot on ball-striking. Everything inside maybe 200 yards is kind of what I tend to focus on quite a bit, and just touch around the greens, because you’re going to need that at Augusta.”

Koepka, who has two runner-up finishes at the Masters, has lost strokes off the tee in three of his last four LIV Golf starts.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.