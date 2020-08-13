search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka: Media overplayed friendship with DJ

Golf News

Brooks Koepka: Media overplayed friendship with DJ

By Michael McEwan13 August, 2020
Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson Golfweek Wyndham Championship PGA Tour rivalries Tour News
Brooks Koepka And Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka has doubled-down on his claim that he and Dustin Johnson are not close, saying that the extent of their friendship was overplayed by the media.

Koepka, 30, raised eyebrows ahead of the final round of last week’s US PGA Championship when he aimed a blunt dig at Johnson over his lack of success in the majors.

This came hot on the heels of a Golfweek interview in which he said that he’s “not close” with any other players on tour.

In a follow-up interview with the same publication, posted yesterday, Koepka stopped short of apologising for his remarks about DJ, saying instead that he was sorry if he’d disrespected the other players around him on the leaderboard with anything he said ahead of the final round.

• Pro adds Black Lives Matter stick to bag

• How Justin Thomas has already made $2m this week

After opening with a two-over 74 in this week’s Wyndham Championship, the former world No.1 was again asked about his relationship with Johnson and, specifically, whether too much was made of it in the first place.

“I don’t know,” he said. “You guys make your own stories, so I have no idea what you all do, but I think even the Jordan [Spieth] and Justin [Thomas] thing gets blown out too much. You guys overplay a lot of things.”

NEW! IS BROOKS KOEPKA
GETTING TOO BIG FOR HIS BOOTS?

But wait a minute...

Let’s consider comments made by Brooks following the 2018 Ryder Cup, where it was alleged that he and Johnson were involved in some kind of altercation after the match at Le Golf National.

Koepka went straight from Paris to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he denied the rumours by talking up his friendship with DJ.

• It's official: No patrons at this year's Masters

• R&A provides update on Distance Insights Project

“This Dustin thing, I just don’t get it,” he said. “There was no fight, no argument. He’s one of my best friends. I love the kid to death. We talked on the phone Monday and yesterday, so you tell me how we fought. People like to make a story and run with it. It’s not the first time there’s been a news story that isn’t true that’s gone out.”

The pair also frequently played practice rounds together, including last year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

From “one of my best friends” to being “not close” with any other player on tour in under two years.

The plot thickens…

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Golfweek

Related Articles - Wyndham Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - rivalries

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
TaylorMade Irons
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
golf coaching
play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stacy Lewis shares lead at halfway in Ladies Scottish Open
Caddie's awful blunder costs player place in US Amateur quarters
Host venue announced for rescheduled Irish Open
Nicole Broch Larsen sets early pace at Ladies Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka: Media overplayed friendship with DJ

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow