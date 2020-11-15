search
Brooks Koepka not happy with Masters result

Golf News

Brooks Koepka not happy with Masters result

By Michael McEwan15 November, 2020
Brooks Koepka The Masters Major Championships Augusta National Tour News Green Jackets
Brooks Koepka

Most people would be thrilled with a tied-seventh finish at The Masters.

Brooks Koepka isn’t ‘most people’.

The four-time major champion had a solid week at Augusta National, winding up on ten-under-par, ten shots adrift of runaway winner Dustin Johnson.

However, despite breaking par in all four rounds and posting his second top-10 in as many weeks, the 30-year-old cut a forlorn figure at play’s end.

• Johnson wins long-awaited second major

• 'Dizzy' DeChambeau vows to come back stronger

“I'm not really excited right now,” said Koepka. “Whoo, seventh. I don't know what else to say to that. I'm not too happy. It's disappointing.

“I didn't play very good. Just didn't make any putts, missed it in a lot of bad spots, and didn't even come close to making enough birdies. It's a struggle when it's very soft like this. You've got to kind of be a picker. Dustin's a little bit of a picker. Even Rory plays well when it's wet too.”

Koepka added that he found it a struggle to get motivated without patrons on-site.

“It’s becoming, I guess, the norm, but it's still very odd at this place to see it,” he said. “You kind of miss the roars. I think that's the one thing I miss the most is just kind of the excitement, the buzz that goes around.

• The eye-watering prize money at the Masters

• WATCH: Tiger takes TEN at par-3 12th 

"Even when you're just kind of walking around on Tuesday, you can almost feel it in the air at this place, and I kind of miss it.

“It’s just very dull. There's just not that atmosphere going. Hopefully, soon, we can have them back.”

