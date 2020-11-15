Brooks Koepka not happy with Masters result

Most people would be thrilled with a tied-seventh finish at The Masters.

Brooks Koepka isn’t ‘most people’.

The four-time major champion had a solid week at Augusta National, winding up on ten-under-par, ten shots adrift of runaway winner Dustin Johnson.

However, despite breaking par in all four rounds and posting his second top-10 in as many weeks, the 30-year-old cut a forlorn figure at play’s end.

“I'm not really excited right now,” said Koepka. “Whoo, seventh. I don't know what else to say to that. I'm not too happy. It's disappointing.

“I didn't play very good. Just didn't make any putts, missed it in a lot of bad spots, and didn't even come close to making enough birdies. It's a struggle when it's very soft like this. You've got to kind of be a picker. Dustin's a little bit of a picker. Even Rory plays well when it's wet too.”



Koepka added that he found it a struggle to get motivated without patrons on-site.



“It’s becoming, I guess, the norm, but it's still very odd at this place to see it,” he said. “You kind of miss the roars. I think that's the one thing I miss the most is just kind of the excitement, the buzz that goes around.

"Even when you're just kind of walking around on Tuesday, you can almost feel it in the air at this place, and I kind of miss it.

“It’s just very dull. There's just not that atmosphere going. Hopefully, soon, we can have them back.”