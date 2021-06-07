Brooks Koepka offers FREE BEER to DeChambeau hecklers

Say what you like about Brooks Koepka - he's nothing if not opportunistic.

The four-time major champ has responded to reports of fans being ejected from the Memorial Tournament for yelling his name at bitter rival Bryson DeChambeau by offering free beer to those spectators.

Correct. Free beer.

In a video uploaded to his social media channels, Koepka revealed his sponsor, Michelob, is giving away 50 cases of beer to fans who were kicked off the grounds at Muirfield Village on Friday for calling DeChambeau "Brooksy".

Koepka starts: "Hey guys, it’s Brooksy. Thank you guys for the support. I heard a bunch of you were shouting my name at the golf tournament today. I know I'm not playing but thank you guys for the support."

Watch the video in full here...



Rewarding fans for heckling other players? That's one thing. Using it as an opportunity to promote a sponsor? Wow.

You have to wonder at what point this stops being "banter" and, instead, becomes "misconduct" or "bringing the tour into disrepute". Of course, with the PGA Tour's well-rehearsed policy of not disclosing disciplinary action against its members, it's unlikely we'll ever find out.

In the meantime, DeChambeau insists he has "nothing against" Koepka, adding that the decision to escort fans from the premises today was not done at his behest.

“The officers take care of that,” said the US Open champ. “I don't really care. They weren't taunts at all. It was flattering. I think it's absolutely flattering what they're doing. They can keep calling me that all day if they want to. I've got no issue with it.”

Something tells us this thing still has a long, long way to go...

