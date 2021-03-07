Brooks Koepka OUT of The PLAYERS Championship

Brooks Koepka is OUT of this week’s PLAYERS Championship.



The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who ended his long winless drought at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last month, has withdrawn from the PGA Tour’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass with a knee injury.

He will be replaced in the field by Anirban Lahiri.

In a statement, Koepka’s manager Blake Smith said: “Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook.

“We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more.”

World No.12 Koepka last featured in the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession where he finished in a tie for second. It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury.



After winning in Phoenix, the 30-year-old spoke of the toll that injuries to his left knee – which heavily impact his 2020 season – had taken on him.

“It’s been really humbling,” said the 30-year-old. “I’ve had some real dark moments. I was in some dark places mentally. I didn’t know if I was ever going to be the same again. My [left] knee just didn’t feel the same as my right one. I was in some dark places, I’m not going to lie.

"I think that's probably the toughest thing, where you don't know if you're ever going to be the same competitor that you were.”

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion at Sawgrass this week following his win there in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled after just one round due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a three-month shutdown of the PGA Tour.