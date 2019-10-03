Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment

World No.1 Brooks Koepka has revealed that he has undergone stem cell treatment to repair a partially torn tendon in his left knee.



Koepka, 29, had the procedure following last month's Tour Championship after being bothered by issues for most of the past year.

“I can finally practice again, which is nice, without pain,” said the four-time major champion. “Last year, I didn't practice at all. I mean, I vocalised that, said I hadn't practiced. I finally feel this year I can practice again. I think people forget, too, I also had a wrist injury. I was just coming back off that.

“I finally feel good enough where I can actually practice and feel prepared coming into golf tournaments. Not trying to find it on Tuesday or Wednesday. I'll be practicing this year.”



Asked if he now feels 100% following the treatment, Koepka added: “Pretty close. I mean, I can walk without pain, which is nice. If I was going downhill, I was like limping. I don't know if anybody saw that or not,but just being able to walk the golf course without pain is nice. Didn't bug me too much on the swing but I could feel it. I was a little hesitant to get on my left side where now I've got no issue.”



Despite his issues, Koepka still had a standout season, mounting a successful defence of the US PGA Championship and finishing second at both the Masters and the US Open.



He also finished in a tie for fourth at the Open and won two other titles - including his first World Golf Championship - to consolidate his position at the top of the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.



In spite of all that, however, he was overlooked for the PGA Tour ‘Player of the Year’ award in favour of Rory McIlroy. Not that he’s bothered.

“I don't play for awards,” he said. “I just play to win, win trophies, win tournaments. “Yeah, it would've been great but, I mean, LeBron [James] has only won four [basketball] MVPs and I'm pretty sure he's been the best player for more than just four years.”