HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka: Patrick Reed WAS cheating in the Bahamas

Golf News

Brooks Koepka: Patrick Reed WAS cheating in the Bahamas

By Michael McEwan18 February, 2020
If Patrick Reed thought that the furore over his alleged cheating in December’s Hero World Challenge had blown over then he’d be hugely mistaken. 

In an interview posted to the SiriusXM YouTube channel earlier today, world No.2 Brooks Koepka has said that he believes his 2018 Ryder Cup teammate knew precisely what he was up to in the sand in the event in the Bahamas.

Asked by host Sway Callaway if Reed was cheating, the four-time major champion pauses for a moment before replying: “Yeah, yeah.”

He goes on to say: “I don’t know what he was doing, building sand castles in the sand. But you know where your club is. I took three months off and I can promise you I know if I touch sand. It’s one of those things where you know.

“If you look at the video, obviously he grazes the sand twice and then he still chops down on it.”

Koepka then compared what Reed did to the Houston Astros cheating scandal that has engulfed Major League Baseball in recent weeks.

“If you play the game, you understand the rules, you understand the integrity that goes on. There’s no room for it.”

In news that it sure to shock the game’s governing bodies, Koepka went on to say that Reed is by no means the only player guilty of playing it fast and loose with the game’s rules, adding that he has seen “some big names” do things that “aren’t right”.

“We bite our tongue a lot,” he said. “It goes on a little bit more than people think. It’s not good. Now if I saw it, just because of where I’m at in the game, the stature that I have, I would definitely say something.”

Golf News

"Scandalous!" - MSP pledges to fight for Glasgow's golf courses
McIlroy hopes Premier Golf League comments will sway fellow pros
Plans REJECTED for new Scots course
Reed deflects latest ‘cheating’ comments
Stirlingshire courses set to close NEXT MONTH

