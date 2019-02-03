Brooks Koepka picks course he'll 'definitely' win the Open on

Brooks Koepka is a confident guy.



Why wouldn’t he be? After all, he’s racked up two US Opens and an US PGA Championship in the past two years and is in the midst of what seems like a weekly battle with Justin Rose for the world No.1 spot.

But, earlier this week, when asked which of the two remaining majors – the Masters and the Open – he has the best chance of winning, he took his confidence to the next level, saying not only that he would ‘definitely’ win golf’s oldest major, but pinpointing St Andrews as the place he would do it.



“I feel very confident about the British Open,” he said. “I like links golf. I think it's fun. I think to me, I see so many different shots. I see so many ways to be creative, and that's something my mind. I'm very creative in my mind.

“I remember going over to Scotland when I was maybe 12 or 13 and playing Carnoustie, St Andrews, a bunch of different places and I just kind of fell in love.

“Now that I get to come over a couple times a year and play links golf, it's something that the more and more I play it, the more and more I love it.

“I feel very confident around St Andrews. I feel like I'll definitely win one there.”

Unlike most courses on the Open rota, Koepka will likely have a few shots at achieving his glory at St Andrews.

The Open heads to the Old Course in 2021 to coincide with the 150th staging of the championship, while it tends to be hosted in years ending in ‘5’ and ‘0’. That would suggest that Koepka will have at least three good opportunities to win there.