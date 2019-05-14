Brooks Koepka predicts how many majors he might win

Brooks Koepka has revealed how many majors he reckons he can win before his career is over.



The 29-year-old is the defending champion at this week’s US PGA Championship, one of three majors he has won in 21 appearances in golf’s marquee events to date.

Koepka has already shown himself to be a man for the big occasion, missing just two cuts in those 21 events – both coming in his first two major starts. As well as his three wins, he has six other top tens and finished joint second at the Masters last month.



• US PGA 2019: Tee times for Rounds 1&2

• QUIZ - How many ex US PGA champs can you name?



So, it’s little wonder he’s aiming high.



“I don't see why I can't get to double digits,” he said ahead of this week’s championship at Bethpage. “You’ve got to keep doing what you're supposed to do, play good, peak at the right times.



• Former champ WDs from PGA with injury

• US PGA 2019: Our writers' predictions

“I think sometimes the majors are the easiest ones to win. Half the people shoot themselves out of it and, mentally, I know I can beat most of them. From there it's those guys left, who's going to play good and who can win.”

To date, only four players have reached double digits for major championship victories: Jack Nicklaus (18), Tiger Woods (15), Bobby Jones (13), and Walter Hagen (11).



CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SHARE OF $5K AT THE US PGA



Did you know...

The weight of history is against Brooks Koepka in his US PGA title defence. Only one player in the strokeplay era of the US PGA has succesfully done so: Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner has, in fact, managed it twice (2000 and 2007). Five other players retained the trophy in the matchplay era (pre 1958): Jim Barnes, Gene Sarazen, Walter Hagen, Leo Diegel and Denny Shute.