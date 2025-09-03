Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brooks Koepka has played in the last four Ryder Cups. A winner of five major championships, he is one of the most decorated and experienced players in the world.

Yet when it came to Keegan Bradley’s captain’s picks for this looming match at Bethpage State Park – where Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship – he wasn’t even in the conversation.

That, the 35-year-old admits, is the fault of nobody other than himself.

In a frank interview with Off the Ball ahead of this week’s Amgen Irish Open – where he has accepted a sponsor invite – Koepka opened up on a miserable season on LIV Golf and in the majors.

• Bryson DeChambeau issues Ryder Cup warning to Team Europe

• “What’s the point?” – European Tour veteran hits out over Ryder Cup snubs

“I played my way off it so I can’t be disappointed,” he said at the K Club.

“I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing. You have one down year but if it’s the year after the Ryder Cup it’s a whole lot easier to play catch-up.

“Just the situation I’m in, being on LIV and then not playing well. I don’t think LIV had anything to do with me not being on the team but it was more of the timing of the year and trying to get that ball rolling which I’ve been doing.”

Koepka missed three cuts in his four major starts this year and mustered three top-fives on the LIV circuit.

While Bryson DeChambeau managed to qualify for the US team from eight counting starts as a LIV member, Koepka has fallen completely off the radar.

“I haven’t played very good this year,” Koepka sighed. “It’s felt good and then its completely disappeared. It ebbs and flows. Golf’s crazy. You feel one minute you’re never going to find it again and then all of a sudden its one swing and you’re back for six months.

“The putter has let me down this year and if you’re not making putts, you’re not comfortable and not confident, it makes it very difficult.

“I haven’t really made anything inside eight feet which has been the bread and butter my whole career. It’s tough, it means you’ve got to hit it close, it puts a little more pressure on your irons and hit it in the fairway.

“It goes through your whole game at that point.”

• Opinion: Keegan Bradley’s six Ryder Cup picks ranked

• Brooks Koepka handed BMW PGA Championship invite

Koepka pinpointed his MC at the Masters as a turning point for his lacklustre season.

“I think Augusta really set me back. I missed a couple short ones there and then you lose a bit of confidence and can’t progress.”

On his struggles, Koepka added: “It’s annoying. Golf’s one of those game’s where you sit there and overthink it. When you play your best you’re not thinking about anything, you just go out and hit the ball… you just get up and hit it.

“When things aren’t going well you question everything so you’ve just got to turn your mind off and go work on the basics and go from there.”

Koepka will play three events in Europe across the next month, heading to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week before a return to the Dunhill Links in Scotland in October.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.