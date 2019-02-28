search
Brooks Koepka refuses to be silenced

Golf News

Brooks Koepka refuses to be silenced

By Michael McEwan28 February, 2019
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka

Get ready to hear a lot more from Brooks Koepka.

The three-time major champion has already raised eyebrows this year when he said Sergio Garcia “acted like a child” with the outbursts that caused him to be disqualified from the Saudi International.

He also tore into slow play in professional golf, describing it as “kind of embarrassing”.

Such outspokenness has been quite a departure for Koepka who, previously, had earned a reputation for being somewhat predictable and “safe” in interviews.

However, don’t expect the world No.4 to start biting his tongue again any time soon.

Brooks Koepka Honda Classic Preview

Addressing his new-found candour ahead of this week’s Honda Classic, the 28-year-old said: “You're actually probably getting the real me now. I think before I was just trying to be politically correct and not stir any bubbles and just kind of go on with things and be unnoticed.

“To be honest with you, I feel like now where I've put myself in the game, I've kind of established myself, and I feel like I actually do have a voice, and it will be heard.

“When you've only won once on the PGA Tour, you can't really say the things you want to say. You haven't established yourself, you haven't put yourself out there.

“But there's a lot of things I've got opinions on, I'm going to say it now. I'm not going to hold anything back. There's a lot of good things, and there's some things that need to be changed.”

Stay tuned...

