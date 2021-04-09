search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”

Golf News

Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”

By Ryan Crombie07 April, 2021
Brooks Koepka The Masters PGA Tour Augusta National Tour News Major chamionships
Koepkamasters

Brooks Koepka has revealed that he will play the Masters with a broken knee and admits that it “hurts” hitting certain shots. 

The four-time major champ went under the knife just three weeks ago to repair a dislocation and ligament damage to his right knee.

With such a short timeframe for recovery, Koepka shocked the golf world as he was spotted at Augusta National earlier this week. 

“There's like an internal brace they put in there right where the screw is,” explained the world No.11. “I don't even know if it's a screw. It's probably the most sensitive part of the knee, the kneecap. They had to put it there just because it's still broken.” 

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast

• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

Koepka is seeking to build on recent strong showings at the tournament, posting two top-10 finishes over the last couple of years, whilst never finishing worse than T33 in the five starts at the event. 

Despite the show of character, the 30-year-old has admitted that some parts of his game might be affected as a result of his tender knee. 

“I don't know even what they put in there, but there's a bunch of stuff going on in there that can cause a pain right where the brace is,” added Koepka. “It's probably the most sensitive spot, so it's going to pull. It's going to hurt downhill. 

• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre

• Bryson "honoured" by McIlroy's admission

“I’m just watching my steps at home, kind of watching how many minutes I'm on my feet, not spending too much time on the feet and just getting it worked on and getting it fleshed out, making sure I control the swelling because if swelling pops up it's quite difficult. Yesterday it swelled up a little bit, but nothing I can do.” 

Koepka is due to tee off at 10.06am on Thursday in the opening round alongside Bubba Watson and Viktor Hovland, a tee time that may not suit him considering his therapy struggles. 

“It took about three hours this morning just to get going, and I didn't finish last night until about 12:30 or so,” he added. 

• How to watch The Masters if you don't have Sky

“I can't bend down. My knee doesn't go. I mean, that's the most stress you're going to have on your patella. I don't have that much motion in my knee. Prone I can get it to about 90 degrees and that's about it. But getting down, it's going to look funny, I know that. But what are you going to do.?” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Major chamionships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Abraham Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty
The Masters: Justin Rose opens up huge advantage after day one
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre shows his mettle on Augusta debut
The Masters: Round 2 tee times in full
WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits own dad with wild approach

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow