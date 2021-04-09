Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”

Brooks Koepka has revealed that he will play the Masters with a broken knee and admits that it “hurts” hitting certain shots.

The four-time major champ went under the knife just three weeks ago to repair a dislocation and ligament damage to his right knee.

With such a short timeframe for recovery, Koepka shocked the golf world as he was spotted at Augusta National earlier this week.

“There's like an internal brace they put in there right where the screw is,” explained the world No.11. “I don't even know if it's a screw. It's probably the most sensitive part of the knee, the kneecap. They had to put it there just because it's still broken.”

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast



• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

Koepka is seeking to build on recent strong showings at the tournament, posting two top-10 finishes over the last couple of years, whilst never finishing worse than T33 in the five starts at the event.

Despite the show of character, the 30-year-old has admitted that some parts of his game might be affected as a result of his tender knee.

“I don't know even what they put in there, but there's a bunch of stuff going on in there that can cause a pain right where the brace is,” added Koepka. “It's probably the most sensitive spot, so it's going to pull. It's going to hurt downhill.

• Brandel Chamblee excited by Bob MacIntyre

• Bryson "honoured" by McIlroy's admission

“I’m just watching my steps at home, kind of watching how many minutes I'm on my feet, not spending too much time on the feet and just getting it worked on and getting it fleshed out, making sure I control the swelling because if swelling pops up it's quite difficult. Yesterday it swelled up a little bit, but nothing I can do.”

Koepka is due to tee off at 10.06am on Thursday in the opening round alongside Bubba Watson and Viktor Hovland, a tee time that may not suit him considering his therapy struggles.

“It took about three hours this morning just to get going, and I didn't finish last night until about 12:30 or so,” he added.

• How to watch The Masters if you don't have Sky

“I can't bend down. My knee doesn't go. I mean, that's the most stress you're going to have on your patella. I don't have that much motion in my knee. Prone I can get it to about 90 degrees and that's about it. But getting down, it's going to look funny, I know that. But what are you going to do.?”