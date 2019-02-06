Brooks Koepka rips into Sergio Garcia for Saudi antics

Brooks Koepka has hit out at Sergio Garcia for his antics at the Saudi International, saying that the Spaniard ‘acted like a child’.



Garcia was disqualified from the inaugural staging of the European Tour event for damaging no fewer than five greens, but it seems will face no further action after issuing a public apology and also apologising personally to the players in the groups behind him.

Up until yesterday, four-time PGA Tour winner Bob Estes is the only player who has publicly condemned the 2017 Masters champion’s antics, saying he ‘deserves a suspension’.



But now, you can add three-time major winner Koepka – who finished T57 in last week’s European Tour event – to the list.

“Ugh, it's frustrating as a player to see, to act like that, to disrespect everybody,” he told the Playing Through podcast.

“To act like a child out there is not cool. It's not setting a good example and it's not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

According to various reports, Garcia had been complaining about the course since the start of the week, which was heightened when he was caught lashing out in a bunker in the second round – a day before his disqualification.

When Koepka was asked if there were any issues with the course that might have led to the outburst, he said no.



“Dustin [Johnson] didn’t have a problem with it,” he added. “That's just Sergio acting like a child.

“It's unfortunate that he's got to do that and complain. Everybody's got to play the same golf course. I didn't play very good, but you didn't really see anybody else doing that. You're 40 years old so you gotta grow up eventually.”

To listen to the podcast in full, where Koepka also talks about golf’s new rules and defending his US PGA Championship title, click here.