search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka seemed pretty irked by ESPN list snub

Golf News

Brooks Koepka seemed pretty irked by ESPN list snub

By bunkered.co.uk12 December, 2018
Brooks Koepka ESPN PGA Tour US Open US PGA Championship Ariya Jutanugarn
Brooks Koepka

Yesterday, ESPN revealed its list of the 20 Most Dominant Pro Athletes of 2018 but there was one glaring omission… the name of Brooks Koepka.

The fact that the American, who won two of the year’s four majors, the CJ Cup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year, didn’t make the list didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself.

Last night, he tweeted this:

Of course, this isn’t the first perceived slight Koepka has been on the receiving end of over the past couple of years, with the three-time major winner saying he is ‘always overlooked’.

At the 2017 US Open, Koepka was overlooked for a media request after shooting a 68 in the first round. Three days later, he won his first major title.

• LPGA pro Mel Reid comes out as gay

• Horschel thinks controversial rule should be changed

As defending champion this year, Koepka’s name didn’t appear on the ‘notables’ list on the leaderboard. “To not be looked at as the favorite but still defending was quite an interesting feeling, I guess you could say,” he said.

Before this year’s US PGA Championship, there was over 100 people in the interview room for Tiger Woods, but only nine PGA officials and 13 reporters for Koepka while, at the Tour Championship, he wasn’t on the pre-tournament press conference list.

Brooks Koepka1

But being overlooked on the 20 Most Dominant Pro Athletes of 2018 list by a horse – Triple Crown winner Justify was 16th – is sure to be the biggest slight yet.

ESPN say it calculated the list ‘by rating who was better than the best, paying homage to the transcendent artists who didn't spend time looking over their shoulders, or into the history books, because they were busy seeking new ways to test the limits of agility, strength and endurance’.

• "I was shocked" - Another high-profile player-caddie relationship ends

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA over Ryder Cup

One golfer did make the list, though, with Thai LPGA star Ariya Jutanugarn fourth on the list behind gymnast Simone Biles, runner Eliud Kipchoge and MMA fighter Daniel Cormier.

Ariya Jutanugarn

In her fourth LPGA season, the 23-year-old won three times, including the US Women’s Open. She won the Rolex Player of the Year award, the Race to the CME Globe and the $1 million bonus, the Vare Trophy with a scoring average of 69.415, the LEADERS Top 10 competition with 17 top ten finishes and the money title at $2,667,983.

She also set single-season records for rounds in the 60s (57) and birdies (470), while she is the current world No.1 in the Rolex Rankings.

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - ESPN

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Ariya Jutanugarn

Golf News

Georgia Hall snub exposes sad hypocrisy of #SPOTY
Great prizes to be won with the bunkered Advent Calendar
Outrage at #SPOTY snub of Georgia Hall
Francesco Molinari wins #SPOTY World Sports Star award
Justin Rose and Georgia Hall snubbed by #SPOTY

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow