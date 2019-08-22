Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself

World No.1 Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to pose nude for ESPN Magazine’s ‘Body Issue’.



Following in the (bare) footsteps of other golfers such as Greg Norman, Carly Booth and Gary Player, the four-time major champion stripped naked for the latest edition of magazine.

Since debuting in 2009 as a rival to Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, the Body Issue of ESPN has featured some of the world’s most famous sports stars, including Serena Williams, Michael Phelps and Odell Beckham Jnr.



Koepka shared a sneak peek of his inclusion in this year’s edition with his Instagram followers.

Koepka’s participation in this year’s edition had been rumoured as far back as the Players Championship in March, when he admitted to feeling “out of sorts” after losing 24 pounds in under five months.



When he was asked why he had done that, he cryptically replied: “You’ll see.”

Well, now we’ve seen and, in totally unrelated news, we’re cancelling that Dominos for lunch.