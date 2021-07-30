Brooks Koepka slaughtered by golf fans for dancing video

Brooks Koepka looked like he enjoyed himself at the weekend.



The four-time major champ was spotted at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party on Saturday night, which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Koepka, 31, attended the event with fiancé and model Jenna Sims.

“Didn’t take much convincing to get Brooks Koepka to come to Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch with me,” Sims posted on social media.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Koepka can be seen dancing at his table and drinking from a cup.

Golf fans were quick to chime in with their opinions on the footage.

“He became one of my favourites after this video,” one fan said. “He gives zero f**** what you all think about him on and off the course. Brooks Koepka, keep doing your thing.”

However, all weren't so supportive.

“This dude makes Bryson look cool and that’s nearly impossible,” commented another.

"He just gets less likeable by the day," one golf fan suggested.

“What a tool. How can anyone like this guy,” said one of the comments on Instagram.

Several others questioned the validity of his knee woes.

“I guess he can’t use the excuse anymore that his knee hurts.”

“Knee doesn’t look too bad here. Just when he plays bad golf. Hmm.”

Despite not being able to add to his major haul, the American has had an impressive season, posting eight top-10s on the PGA Tour.

The impressive form comes in the face of an 18-month struggle with knee and hip problems.

Koepka’s next event is set to be at the FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, where he won in 2019, from August 5-8.