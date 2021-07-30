search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka slaughtered by golf fans for dancing video

Golf News

Brooks Koepka slaughtered by golf fans for dancing video

By Ryan Crombie27 July, 2021
Brooks Koepka Jena Sims Instagram Social media major champions Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka Dancing

Brooks Koepka looked like he enjoyed himself at the weekend. 

The four-time major champ was spotted at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party on Saturday night, which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Koepka, 31, attended the event with fiancé and model Jenna Sims.

“Didn’t take much convincing to get Brooks Koepka to come to Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch with me,” Sims posted on social media.

• High-profile European Tour event cancelled

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

In the video, which can be viewed below, Koepka can be seen dancing at his table and drinking from a cup. 

Golf fans were quick to chime in with their opinions on the footage.

“He became one of my favourites after this video,” one fan said. “He gives zero f**** what you all think about him on and off the course. Brooks Koepka, keep doing your thing.”

However, all weren't so supportive.

“This dude makes Bryson look cool and that’s nearly impossible,” commented another.

"He just gets less likeable by the day," one golf fan suggested.

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

“What a tool. How can anyone like this guy,” said one of the comments on Instagram.

Several others questioned the validity of his knee woes.

“I guess he can’t use the excuse anymore that his knee hurts.”

“Knee doesn’t look too bad here. Just when he plays bad golf. Hmm.”

Despite not being able to add to his major haul, the American has had an impressive season, posting eight top-10s on the PGA Tour.

• Matt Wallace branded a "disgrace" by pro

The impressive form comes in the face of an 18-month struggle with knee and hip problems.

Koepka’s next event is set to be at the FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, where he won in 2019, from August 5-8.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Jena Sims

Related Articles - Instagram

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - major champions

Related Articles - Sports Illustrated

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow