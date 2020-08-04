search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka takes another pot-shot at Bryson DeChambeau

Golf News

Brooks Koepka takes another pot-shot at Bryson DeChambeau

By Michael McEwan04 August, 2020
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau US PGA Championship Rivalry TPC Harding Park Major Championships Tour News tpc harding park
Brooks Koepka

He might have more important things on his mind this week, not least becoming just the second player to win the US PGA Championship three years on the spin.

Even so, Brooks Koepka couldn’t resist the opportunity to throw yet another barb at his bitter rival Bryson DeChambeau.

During his pre-tournament press conference, Koepka was asked how he planned to adjust to the cooler conditions in San Francisco this week and if checking his numbers on a launch monitor would be part of his prep between now and Thursday.

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

• Poulter fumes at US TV treatment of Euros

• Ryan Moore passes on PGA for weird reason

“No,” said the American. “I'm not going to be a scientist and go figure it out on TrackMan. I'll do it out myself.”

That would seem to be a subtle pop at DeChambeau, the self-styled ‘Mad Scientist’ of golf, whose analytical approach to the game, whilst widely derided, has yielded some pretty impressive results.

For more background on the pair’s simmering feud, click here.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF THE BUNKERED PODCAST

Meanwhile, Koepka revealed that he reckons there are really only ten players that he has to beat this week in order to emulate Walter Hagen and become a winner of the Wanamaker three years running.

• Arrests made after footballer's racism claims

• Where to watch this week's US PGA

The 30-year-old raised eyebrows last year when he said that he felt he had a mental edge over the majority of the field at majors. Asked today if he stands by those comments just over a year on, Koepka was in no mood to back down.

“I still feel that way,” he said. “The way the golf course sets up eliminates pretty much half the guys, and then from there, you know, half of those guys probably won't play well. 

"Then from there, I feel like mentally I can beat them, the other half. So you've probably got ten guys. That's the way I see it. If I can do what I'm supposed to, then yeah, I should.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Rivalry

Related Articles - TPC Harding Park

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow