Brooks Koepka takes Mickelson to task over PGA Tour comments

Brooks Koepka has taken to social media to aim an apparent swipe in the direction of Phil Mickelson over his latest comments.

Six-time major winner Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and claimed it was encouraging him to consider playing his golf elsewhere.

His comments related to media rights, with the 51-year-old claiming he has been forced to cough up millions of dollars for footage of his own shots.

“For me personally, it’s not enough that they are sitting on hundreds of millions of digital moments,” he told Golf Digest.

• DeChambeau offered £100 million by Super League

• Lee Westwood signs Super League NDA

“They also have access to my shots, access I do not have. They also charge companies to use shots I have hit. And when I did ‘The Match’—there have been five of them—the tour forced me to pay them $1 million each time. For my own media rights.

“That type of greed is, to me, beyond obnoxious.”

But Lefty has since been taken to task over his views by another major winner in Brooks Koepka.

Unlike Mickelson and a host of other top stars, Koepka is not playing in the Saudi International where vast appearance fees have been paid.

Commenting on a post on Golf Digest’s Instagram page, he said: “Dk (don’t know) if I’d be using the word greedy if I’m Phil.”

• Poulter facing Ryder Cup ban over Saudi offer

• Saudi golf league announces UK event



Mickelson is one of a host of big names understood to have been offered vast sums to join a breakaway Super League, backed by Saudi Arabia.

Indeed, he claimed earlier this week that “nearly every player in the top 100” of the world rankings had been approached with a view to jumping ship.