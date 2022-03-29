search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka takes swipe at “easy” course setups

Golf News

Brooks Koepka takes swipe at “easy” course setups

By Jamie Hall24 March, 2022
Brooks Koepka PGA Tour WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tour News Jon Rahm
Brooks Koepka Majors

Brooks Koepka has become the latest star to take a swipe at “easy” course setups on the PGA Tour.

The four-time major champion is playing in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and was asked about Austin Country Club after beating Erik van Rooyen in his first match.

"It's just nice to play a tough golf course," Koepka said.

• Tiger Woods Tiger Slam clubs up for auction

• Phil Mickelson Masters call "not his decision"

"For whatever reason the golf course setups we played lately have been quite easy, so it's nice to play a little tougher golf course."

The issue of course setups has been a hot topic on the PGA Tour this season.

Kapalua was criticised after Cam Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions with an astonishing score of 34-under, while Jon Rahm was caught on camera voicing his displeasure at the American Express.

• DeChambeau and Pieters rules controversy

• Keegan Bradley roasted over bizarre routine

“Every golf course we played lately has been kind of soft and very gettable,” Koepka added

"I mean I thought Tampa [the Valspar Championship] was kind of set up a little easy.

"I don't know, it's kind of been a little bit of a theme over the last eight months."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow