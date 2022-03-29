Brooks Koepka takes swipe at “easy” course setups

Brooks Koepka has become the latest star to take a swipe at “easy” course setups on the PGA Tour.

The four-time major champion is playing in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and was asked about Austin Country Club after beating Erik van Rooyen in his first match.

"It's just nice to play a tough golf course," Koepka said.

"For whatever reason the golf course setups we played lately have been quite easy, so it's nice to play a little tougher golf course."

The issue of course setups has been a hot topic on the PGA Tour this season.

Kapalua was criticised after Cam Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions with an astonishing score of 34-under, while Jon Rahm was caught on camera voicing his displeasure at the American Express.

“Every golf course we played lately has been kind of soft and very gettable,” Koepka added

"I mean I thought Tampa [the Valspar Championship] was kind of set up a little easy.

"I don't know, it's kind of been a little bit of a theme over the last eight months."