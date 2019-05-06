Brooks Koepka reignites bitter feud with Brandel Chamblee

It’s fair to say Brooks Koepka and Brandel Chamblee won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year.

The pair got into a war of words during last month’s Masters after Chamblee described Koepka’s decision to lose weight for a rumoured magazine photoshoot as the “most reckless self-sabotage that I have ever seen by an athlete in their prime”.

Koepka responded by carding a first round 66 to co-lead after 18 holes at Augusta. “I'm going to make me happy,” he said following his round. “I don't care what anybody else says.”

With the US PGA Championship just over a week away, the pair have fallen out again.

Speaking on a podcast last week, Chamblee said that only Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are capable of challenging Tiger Woods as the world’s best golfer.

“In the aggregate, you’d have Dustin and Rory who are the likely two who could hang with him,” said the Golf Channel analyst. “Jon Rahm’s still got a lot to learn. His iron play’s not as sharp as it needs to be to be the best player in the world, and his pitching, generally speaking, is not as good as it needs to be. And Spieth’s game has fallen off. So it’s really only two players who could challenge him.”

Three-time major winner Koepka responded by tweeting out this picture…

Yep, that’s Chamblee... with a clown nose pinned to him.

Crikey!