search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka reignites bitter feud with Brandel Chamblee

Golf News

Brooks Koepka reignites bitter feud with Brandel Chamblee

By Michael McEwan06 May, 2019
Brooks Koepka Brandel Chamblee Fight The Masters Augusta National Golf Channel Twitter Tiger Woods
Koepka Chamblee

It’s fair to say Brooks Koepka and Brandel Chamblee won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year. 

The pair got into a war of words during last month’s Masters after Chamblee described Koepka’s decision to lose weight for a rumoured magazine photoshoot as the “most reckless self-sabotage that I have ever seen by an athlete in their prime”.

Koepka responded by carding a first round 66 to co-lead after 18 holes at Augusta. “I'm going to make me happy,” he said following his round. “I don't care what anybody else says.”

With the US PGA Championship just over a week away, the pair have fallen out again.

• Price fears for future of world's top courses

• World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum

Speaking on a podcast last week, Chamblee said that only Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are capable of challenging Tiger Woods as the world’s best golfer.

• A peek inside issue 171 of bunkered

“In the aggregate, you’d have Dustin and Rory who are the likely two who could hang with him,” said the Golf Channel analyst. “Jon Rahm’s still got a lot to learn. His iron play’s not as sharp as it needs to be to be the best player in the world, and his pitching, generally speaking, is not as good as it needs to be. And Spieth’s game has fallen off. So it’s really only two players who could challenge him.”

Three-time major winner Koepka responded by tweeting out this picture…

Yep, that’s Chamblee... with a clown nose pinned to him. 

Crikey!

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - Fight

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Golf News

Defending champ confirms Ladies Scottish Open return
PGA Tour star taking “indefinite leave” from golf to deal with “issues”
US PGA 2019: The field as it stands
Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Brandel Chamblee
Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
See all videos right arrow