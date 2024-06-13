Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brooks Koepka said that “nobody really cares what I have to say” after declining the chance to speak to the press after his first round at the US Open.

Koepka opened his challenge for a sixth major title with a level-par 70 at Pinehurst, but was stung by three late bogeys.

And in a fascinating text message exchange with Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch after his first round, Koepka explained that he ‘didn’t feel like’ speaking to reporters because he is fed up of predictable questions.

“I opted not to do ‘em just because I didn’t feel like it,” Koepka told Lynch. “Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I’m not a media favorite either so it’s not like anyone will notice. LOL.

When Lynch put it to Koepka that he was having a ‘pity party’, the LIV star replied: “No, I’m being honest. Most golf fans don’t live or die on my statements. I’m not Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler. And Rory. Everyone else is kind of an afterthought.

“I’m just not oblivious. Because that’s who I would wanna hear from. I wouldn’t be one I’d want to hear from. I’m good at removing myself from the situation and understanding as a fan.”

Koepka hit 13 greens in regulation and at one stage led the tournament on Thursday, but was irked by dropped shots on 13, 15 and 16.

“Felt in control of iron play,” he wrote. “Brain fart on 13 and 15. Just didn’t do much wrong. Missed it where I wanted. Sixteen was my bad drive of day and didn’t get lucky in the native area, which is what you get when you hit it in there. Just part of Pinehurst and what makes it good.

“It’s more I just don’t care about doing it. Everyone else turns interviews down. I never do. Would rather come back, rest up and spend time chilling. Not angry at all. Hope that’s clear. I declined my press conference too this week.”

Koepka then explained that he would be spending his evening looking after his son Crew and watching a hockey game.

When pushed whether he will speak to the media after his second round on Friday, he replied: “If I feel like it, yeah. When you have five majors you can skip another day if ya want. LOL.”