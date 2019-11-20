Brooks Koepka withdraws from US Presidents Cup team

Brooks Koepka has officially withdrawn from the US team to contest the Presidents Cup in Australia next month.



The world No.1 had been a doubt for the match, having not played since withdrawing from the CJ Cup last month with a knee injury.



In a statement today, he confirmed that he won't be part of US captain Tiger Woods' side. His place in the side has been taken by Rickie Fowler.



“Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the US Presidents Cup team because of my knee injury," said Koepka. "I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time.



"Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100% in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal.

"I’m sorry I won’t be able to represent the Red, White and Blue this time around and I wish my teammates nothing but the best as they work to retain the Presidents Cup for the USA.”

December’s event would have been Koepka’s second Presidents Cup appearance after making his debut in 2017 and compiling a 2-2-0 record.

“Brooks and I talked, and he’s disappointed that he won’t be able to compete,” said Woods. “I told him to get well soon, and that we’re sorry he won’t be with us in Australia. He would clearly be an asset both on the course and in the team room.”

Fowler will now play for the third time on the US team following a strong showing in 2017 at Liberty National where he was undefeated with a 3-0-1 record.

“I spoke to Rickie and he has agreed to join the US team,” Woods added. “Rickie has played on a couple of Presidents Cup teams, was someone who was seriously considered for a pick, and is well respected and liked by his teammates. I know he’s going to do a great job for us. We’re all excited about this year’s event. The course is outstanding, the fans will be loud and we’re playing against great competitors. We’re ready to go.”



“When I heard Brooks wasn’t going to be ready to play, I was bummed for him and the team,” Fowler said. “Then I got a call from both Brooks and Tiger. I was humbled and excited to be given the chance. These team events have been some of the most memorable weeks of my career.



"To be picked by Tiger to compete with him and the rest of the team is very special. It is impossible to replace the world’s No.1 but I can assure my teammates and American golf fans that I will be prepared and ready to do my part to bring home the Presidents Cup.”

The 2019 Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Melbourne from December 12-15.

