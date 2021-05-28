search
Brooks Koepka's DAD hits out at PGA

Golf News

Brooks Koepka's DAD hits out at PGA

By Michael McEwan24 May, 2021
Brooks Koepkas Dad Story

As the dust settles on a historic US PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka's father has launched a blistering broadside at the tournament organisers.

Bob Koepka has blasted the PGA of America for failing to control spectators as Brooks and eventual winner Phil Mickelson played the final hole at Kiawah Island during Sunday's final round. 

With Mickelson holding a two-shot lead and striding towards an improbable sixth major victory, fans rushed to gather behind the players on the fairway. 

• Twitter goes wild for US PGA champ Phil

• US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

The chaotic scenes prompted CBS commentator Jim Nantz to take the on-course marshalls to task for failing to control the crowd.

As it turns out, Koepka Snr was equally unimpressed.

He tweeted: "PGA Tour are you fining yourself for your lack of security on 18! Quick to fine players for their lapses of judgement #hypocritical"

When it was pointed out to him that the event was not a PGA Tour event, he replied: "Then step up PGA of America!"

Bob Koepka's comments echo those of son Brooks who was furious with the way the scene on the 72nd hole was allowed to unfold. 

• Bob Mac "livid" with finish to US PGA

• McIlroy admits game remains work in progress

Speaking to reporters after finishing in a tie for second behind Mickelson, he said: "It would have been cool if I didn't have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a shit. If I was fine, yeah, it would have been cool.

“It's cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn't exactly my idea of fun.”

