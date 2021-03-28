Brora Golf Club secures "historic" purchase of course

Following a four-year process, Brora Golf Club has finally secured the ownership of its famous links course in the north of Scotland.

According to a statement on its website, the club, which celebrates its 130th birthday this year, has completed work to buy the land from Sutherland Estates thanks to the support of members following an EGM and work with local organisations.



Led by club president Andy Stewart and a dedicated working group, Brora is no longer a tenant on the stunning links course and is, instead, owners - giving them greater financial security and surety of access.

The move has been achieved with the help of the trustees of Kilbraur Windfarm, thanks to their grant of £25,000, recognising the role the club plays in bringing tourists to the village as well as being one of the largest employers.

The land purchase will see the club continue to provide significant benefits to the local community, including providing employment to 20 full-time staff and looking forward to again welcoming visitors from across the world as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

“To become the owners of the land on which our golf course sits is a proud moment in the 130-year history of Brora Golf Club,” said the club’s president Andy Stewart, in the club statement. “It is of huge significance for the club and, to me, should be celebrated like a married couple buying their first home.

“Having started this work in early 2017, my eternal thanks go to Tony Gill, general manager, James Macbeath, head greenkeeper, and members Mike Mackintosh and Calum Stewart for their judgment, perseverance and tenacity which got us to this significant point. It is a real milestone, given the benefits the land purchase will allow.

“I would also like to thank the Milsom family for their agreement that partially funding the purchase was a good use of Steve Milsom’s bequest. I also thank the trustees of Kilbraur Windfarm for their grant of £25,000 and our members who attended the recent EGM for their on-going support to achieve this.”

Mike Mackintosh, 64, has lived in Brora all his life and been a member of the club for 50 years. For him, the land purchase is the culmination of dedicated, passionate work.

“I dreamt that one day we would own the land the course sits on, but realistically never thought this day would come for financial reasons,” said Mackintosh. “It really is a monumental event in our history.”