"Brutal" - Players and fans hit out at Solheim slow play

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie has led criticism of the slow play that blighted that the first day of the 2019 Solheim Cup.



Lawrie, 50, took his place among the huge galleries at Gleneagles on Friday as the 16th edition of the biggest event in women’s golf got underway.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, the two-time Ryder Cup star – a long-time advocate for speeding up golf – hailed the spectacle of the match but hit out at the pace of some of the players on show.

Thoroughly enjoyable day @2019solheimcup@Gleneagleshotel crowds amazing and really good atmosphere but pace of play absolutely brutally slow. pic.twitter.com/bCxP9fGN0X — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) September 13, 2019

The slow pace was particularly noticeable in the afternoon’s fourballs session where it took the opening group of Suzann Pettersen, Anne Van Dam, Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas two hours and 57 minutes to play nine holes.

Salas was singled out for a warning by the officials and, by the time the match came to an end on the 16th green, the players had been on the course for five hours and 11 minutes.



The time organisers had allowed for a fourball was given as four hours and 35 minutes, based on the match going the full 18 holes.

However, despite this and bullish claims made to bunkered.co.uk on the eve of the match, officials neglected to hand out any penalties.

Lawrie’s fellow tour pro Mark Mouland was also unimpressed by the speed the the golf was played at.

Unbearably slow some players @2019solheimcup over 3 mins to hit ! Refs doing nothing about it again !! #slowplay#losehole#golf — Mark Mouland (@moulieontour) September 13, 2019

Other Twitter users also chimed in…

Slow play galore this #SolheimCup — jordan carrington (@jord123c) September 13, 2019

The Solheim and Ryder Cups are great occasions. But the pace of play in both renders them all but unwatchable at times. Today is one of those times. — John Huggan (@johnhuggan) September 13, 2019

#SolheimCup2019 due to slow play all day tonight’s matches will conclude at 11pm — Rich (@Growlerxxx) September 13, 2019

@2019solheimcup sorry to say that it is so painful to watch the slow play. 5 hours and 45 minutes for match play is unacceptable. — Richard Press (@pressahead) September 13, 2019

Three things I really like about #SolheimCup2019 1) Ann van Dam 2) Bronte Law @tjohnsongolf commentary/interviews.

Three things I despise: 1) Slow Play 2) Inside the ropes pass holders getting in the way of paying punters view 3) Really slow play! #SolheimCup2019 — Martin Park (@ParkythePro) September 13, 2019

Well, well, so much for the clampdown at the Solheim Cup for slow play ,,,,, 4 balls taking nearly 6 hours a round — Darren (@BigDfromLeith) September 13, 2019

@2019solheimcup gives all new meaning to slow play. Common on ladies pick up the pace. — Bruce (@kingdragonposse) September 13, 2019

I was stuck behind a fourball yesterday who refused to let us play through. Slow play is killing the game. If you cannot play at a decent pace then don’t play the game #golf#SolheimCup — Craig M (@ScoCraigm) September 13, 2019

God this is brutal to watch the solheim cup slow play omg!! — Stanley Cup Winner (@IronHorsee69) September 13, 2019

The people have spoken.

Officials, it's over to you.

