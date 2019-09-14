search
Golf News

"Brutal" - Players and fans hit out at Solheim slow play

By Michael McEwan13 September, 2019
Former Open champion Paul Lawrie has led criticism of the slow play that blighted that the first day of the 2019 Solheim Cup.

Lawrie, 50, took his place among the huge galleries at Gleneagles on Friday as the 16th edition of the biggest event in women’s golf got underway.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, the two-time Ryder Cup star – a long-time advocate for speeding up golf – hailed the spectacle of the match but hit out at the pace of some of the players on show.

The slow pace was particularly noticeable in the afternoon’s fourballs session where it took the opening group of Suzann Pettersen, Anne Van Dam, Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas two hours and 57 minutes to play nine holes.

Salas was singled out for a warning by the officials and, by the time the match came to an end on the 16th green, the players had been on the course for five hours and 11 minutes.

The time organisers had allowed for a fourball was given as four hours and 35 minutes, based on the match going the full 18 holes.

However, despite this and bullish claims made to bunkered.co.uk on the eve of the match, officials neglected to hand out any penalties.

Lawrie’s fellow tour pro Mark Mouland was also unimpressed by the speed the the golf was played at.

Other Twitter users also chimed in…

The people have spoken.

Officials, it's over to you.

