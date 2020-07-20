Bryson DeChambeau continues big hitting ways at Memorial

Bryson DeChambeau’s big-hitting has been the hot topic in the world of golf over the last few weeks - and, playing in the opening round of this week's Memorial Tournament, he continued his mega driving ways.

The Californian leads the way in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee on the PGA Tour and posted a mammoth drive of 428 yards at the Travelers Championship. His new-found power even helped him pick up his sixth PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortage Classic on his most recent outing before this week.

In the middle of his first round at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday, he added to his list of jaw-dropping feats.

DeChambeau decided that he would directly attack the par-4 first hole, blasting his tee shot 423 yards in total, carrying it an eye-popping 345 yards. That left him with just 50 yards to the green. He duly took advantage, getting up and down for birdie.

Watch the sensational shot below.

423-yard drive. 💪

Hits approach to six feet. 🎯

Makes the putt. 🐦@b_dechambeau gets back to even par.#QuickHitspic.twitter.com/b7DOnHR5oo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2020

The new style of golf that DeChambeau has brought to the table is working for him as the 26-year-old extended his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes on the tour to seven at the Rocket Mortage Classic, broke into the top-100 for career prize money, and climbed to No.7 on the Official World Golf Ranking.