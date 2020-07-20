search
Bryson DeChambeau continues big hitting ways at Memorial

By Ryan Crombie16 July, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau’s big-hitting has been the hot topic in the world of golf over the last few weeks - and, playing in the opening round of this week's Memorial Tournament, he continued his mega driving ways.

The Californian leads the way in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee on the PGA Tour and posted a mammoth drive of 428 yards at the Travelers Championship. His new-found power even helped him pick up his sixth PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortage Classic on his most recent outing before this week.

• DeChambeau hits back at R&A chief's warning

• Scots golfer to play 26 rounds in FIVE DAYS

In the middle of his first round at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday, he added to his list of jaw-dropping feats.

DeChambeau decided that he would directly attack the par-4 first hole, blasting his tee shot 423 yards in total, carrying it an eye-popping 345 yards. That left him with just 50 yards to the green. He duly took advantage, getting up and down for birdie.

Watch the sensational shot below.

• Second UK club closes following lockdown

• This Tiger Woods stat will blow your mind

The new style of golf that DeChambeau has brought to the table is working for him as the 26-year-old extended his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes on the tour to seven at the Rocket Mortage Classic, broke into the top-100 for career prize money, and climbed to No.7 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

