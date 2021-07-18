search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau "absolutely" planning to play Scottish Open next year

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau "absolutely" planning to play Scottish Open next year

By Michael McEwan18 July, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Scottish Open The Open Major Championships St Andrews Scottish news European Tour
Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has revealed that he’s planning to add the Scottish Open to his schedule next year as build towards The 150th Open at St Andrews.

Making his fourth appearance in golf’s oldest major this week, the big-hitting American closed with a five-under 65 but failed to ever feature at the business end of the leaderboard.

That, he says, may prompt a strategic rethink when it comes to next year.

The 27-year-old has not yet played in the Scottish Open, preferring to either take the week off or play the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

• Trump insists Turnberry will host Open 'someday'

• Where will future Opens be played?

However, with an Open record comprising of two missed cuts, a tie for 51st and this week likely to be somewhere around 40th by the close of play, he admits that getting some competitive links golf under his belt the week prior is something he is “absolutely” planning for.

“This year was a little interesting,” he admitted. “I didn’t really know what to do. The schedule was kind of interesting but hopefully I can come next year and play and get acclimated earlier and have a better chance coming into The Open. That would be awesome.

“I’m not used to [links golf]. I’ve played American golf my whole life. I’ve only over here a few times with not too much success, so it was good to get something under my belt [today] ahead of next year.

• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts

“I feel like I now understand a little more how to play Open Championship style of golf.”

Since moving to a links 'rotation' in 2011, the Scottish Open has proven itself to be an invaluable warm-up for The Open, with a number of players - most recently Henrik Stenson in 2016 - going on to win the Claret Jug  the following week.

Collin Morikawa, who had never played links golf until pegging it up at The Renaissance last week, could become the latest should he prevail today.

DeChambeau added that he has never played St Andrews but is looking forward to seeing how his modern methods fit the world’s oldest golf course.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what I can do out there. If I can drive it really well, I think there’s a lot of opportunities. That’s what I’ve heard, so, hey, maybe next year’s the golden ticket for me.

TICKET-ballot.jpg#asset:1037468

Enter the 150th Open Ticket Ballot

A ticket ballot for The 150th Open - taking place in St Andrews in 2022 - is now open. Click here to register your interest in being part of golf history.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
How much is an Olympic gold medal worth to golfers? It's complicated...
bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open
2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
See all videos right arrow