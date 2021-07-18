Bryson DeChambeau "absolutely" planning to play Scottish Open next year

Bryson DeChambeau has revealed that he’s planning to add the Scottish Open to his schedule next year as build towards The 150th Open at St Andrews.



Making his fourth appearance in golf’s oldest major this week, the big-hitting American closed with a five-under 65 but failed to ever feature at the business end of the leaderboard.

That, he says, may prompt a strategic rethink when it comes to next year.

The 27-year-old has not yet played in the Scottish Open, preferring to either take the week off or play the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

• Trump insists Turnberry will host Open 'someday'

• Where will future Opens be played?

However, with an Open record comprising of two missed cuts, a tie for 51st and this week likely to be somewhere around 40th by the close of play, he admits that getting some competitive links golf under his belt the week prior is something he is “absolutely” planning for.

“This year was a little interesting,” he admitted. “I didn’t really know what to do. The schedule was kind of interesting but hopefully I can come next year and play and get acclimated earlier and have a better chance coming into The Open. That would be awesome.

“I’m not used to [links golf]. I’ve played American golf my whole life. I’ve only over here a few times with not too much success, so it was good to get something under my belt [today] ahead of next year.

• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts



“I feel like I now understand a little more how to play Open Championship style of golf.”

Since moving to a links 'rotation' in 2011, the Scottish Open has proven itself to be an invaluable warm-up for The Open, with a number of players - most recently Henrik Stenson in 2016 - going on to win the Claret Jug the following week.

Collin Morikawa, who had never played links golf until pegging it up at The Renaissance last week, could become the latest should he prevail today.

DeChambeau added that he has never played St Andrews but is looking forward to seeing how his modern methods fit the world’s oldest golf course.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what I can do out there. If I can drive it really well, I think there’s a lot of opportunities. That’s what I’ve heard, so, hey, maybe next year’s the golden ticket for me.

Enter the 150th Open Ticket Ballot

A ticket ballot for The 150th Open - taking place in St Andrews in 2022 - is now open. Click here to register your interest in being part of golf history.