Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau addresses steroid "rumours" in new video

By Michael McEwan21 December, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau YouTube tour news drugs PEDs
Bryson De Chambeau

'Tis the season to prove you're not a drugs cheat.

Bryson DeChambeau seems to think so, anyway.

The world No.7 has uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel but, in a break from the norm, this one’s not exclusively about how far he is hitting the ball.

Instead, this video was made to prove that he’s not taking performance-enhancing drugs.

• Poulter hits out at Sports Personality of the Year

• Tiger plays down prospect of tour return

In the video, titled “I Got Tested For PEDs… Here’s The Results”, DeChambeau is seen going into a branch of Quest Diagnostics where what he says is a test to establish whether or not he is taking performance-enhancing drugs.

The American has found himself accused of doing so by some social media users following an incredible physical transformation he undertook in the 2019 tour off-season.

This video is the first time DeChambeau has directly addressed those rumours.

“I wanted you guys to see this and showcase this because nobody else is gonna do this,” said the 2020 US Open champion. “This is medical health information that I’m willing to disclose and I want you guys to know that I did this in a way that is, hopefully, naturally and hard work.”

• The case for golf being on the school curriculum

• The best clubhouses in Scottish golf

With filming inside the facility prohibited, the video cuts to DeChambeau emerging with his arm taped after having blood samples taken. Later, he is seen receiving his results via email during the recent Hero World Challenge.

A shirtless DeChambeau says to the camera: “Here in the Bahamas, I just got a random email, 10.30 at night, all negative, you’re clear, see attached.”

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

