HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau aims "rent free" dig at Brooks Koepka

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau aims "rent free" dig at Brooks Koepka

By bunkered.co.uk26 May, 2021
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau Rivalry Twitter The Match Phil Mickelson Aaron Rodgers Tom BRady
Brooks And Bryson

The Koepka-DeChambeau feud is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

As the fallout over that leaked video continues to rage, it was announced today that Bryson will partner Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of 'The Match'. 

They'll take on Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in Montana on July 6.   

• "I need to lower my expectations" says Bob Mac

• Scottish Open tickets to go on-sale this week

That promoted Brooks to tweet Rodgers saying "Sorry bro" - unmistakably a reference to him having to partner DeChambeau.

In response, DeChambeau replied to Koepka saying: "It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!"

Koepka then hit back with a video of DeChambeau reacting angrily to a fan calling him "Brooksy" during last week's US PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson, who made history on Sunday by becoming the oldest male major champion of all time, tried to ease the tension with a tweet of his own.

Whilst the now six-time major champion was doing that, DeChambeau was busy adding this to his Instagram Stories.

Bryson And Brooks

The whole thing is very odd - or, if you're inclined to see it like this, very manufactured.

Think about it...

It had all gone quiet on the "Bryson and Brooks don't like each other" front. Then, the PGA Tour unveils a new $40m Player Impact Program and, all of a sudden, they're the best of enemies once again. 

It really makes you wonder, doesn't it?

