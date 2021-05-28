The Koepka-DeChambeau feud is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

As the fallout over that leaked video continues to rage, it was announced today that Bryson will partner Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of 'The Match'.

They'll take on Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in Montana on July 6.

• "I need to lower my expectations" says Bob Mac

• Scottish Open tickets to go on-sale this week

That promoted Brooks to tweet Rodgers saying "Sorry bro" - unmistakably a reference to him having to partner DeChambeau.

In response, DeChambeau replied to Koepka saying: "It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!"

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Koepka then hit back with a video of DeChambeau reacting angrily to a fan calling him "Brooksy" during last week's US PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson, who made history on Sunday by becoming the oldest male major champion of all time, tried to ease the tension with a tweet of his own.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Whilst the now six-time major champion was doing that, DeChambeau was busy adding this to his Instagram Stories.

The whole thing is very odd - or, if you're inclined to see it like this, very manufactured.

Think about it...

It had all gone quiet on the "Bryson and Brooks don't like each other" front. Then, the PGA Tour unveils a new $40m Player Impact Program and, all of a sudden, they're the best of enemies once again.

It really makes you wonder, doesn't it?