Splitsville! Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker part ways

Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker have split.

The news was broken by No Laying Up ahead of this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, where DeChambeau is the defending champion.

NLU is reporting that Tucker quit his post, with Cobra Golf's head of tour operations Ben Schomin filling in on the former US Open champ's bag.

Tucker had been on-site in Detroit this week and had caddied for DeChambeau in practice rounds.

In a statement provided to the Golf Channel, DeChambeau's agent Brett Falkoff said: "In any relationship they run their course, and that's what happened here."

"Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”

Tucker had been on the bag of world No.6 DeChambeau for all eight of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2020 US Open.

Earlier this year, DeChambeau's long-time coach Mike Schy told bunkered how he lobbied his star student to employ Tucker's services early in his pro career.

"When he got on tour, let me tell you, the first few years were not easy," said Schy. "I was the first one that he would unload to. We have had nine caddies in total through his career, a lot of which came early on.

"They couldn’t handle it or Bryson, which was why I kept pushing for Tim [Tucker] because I knew he could handle it."

Of course, Bryson's rival Brooks Koepka couldn't resist a cheeky dig, posting this (very unsubtle) tweet within an hour of the news breaking...

Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick! Best friend and greatest caddie to do it @RickyElliott appreciation day! pic.twitter.com/cNvD2VX8Nh — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 1, 2021