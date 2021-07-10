search
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau announces new caddie

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau announces new caddie

By Michael McEwan10 July, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Tim Tucker Brian Zeigler caddies Tour News
Bryson De Chambeau

As he prepares to fly to the UK for next week's Open Championship, Bryson DeChambeau has revealed the man who will replace Tim Tucker as his caddie.

His close friend Brian Zeigler. 

Formerly an instructor at DeChambeau's home course, Dallas National, Ziegler is one of the USA's most highly-rated young golf instructor. However, he has given up a promising career as a teaching professional to pick up the bag for the 2020 US Open champion.

In an interview with GOLF.com, DeChambeau revealed why he has decided to give the gig to Zeigler.

• Three more players withdraw from Open

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

“Brian has been a big part of my life for a while now,” said the 27-year-old. “We did a lot of speed training stuff together. He was the motivator and the hype man. He helped me reach new [personal records] I never believed I would get to.”

Zeigler added: “Coming from a teaching perspective to caddying, there’s a lot of crossover between those two things [but] the typical, tiny stuff that [caddies] already know, that’s the stuff I’ll need some time to learn.”

DeChambeau and Zeigler appear to be excited about getting started if a post on the former's Instagram is anything to go by...

Elsewhere in the interview with GOLF.com, DeChambeau denied that a falling out led to Tucker's departure. 

The pair split on the eve of DeChambeau's Rocket Mortgage Classic title defence just under a fortnight ago, leading many to assume that something explosive must have prompted it.

Not so. 

• Win real money with our DraftKings Open comp

• Lidl launches new golf range - really!

“The guy helped me win a major and eight other times," said DeChambeau. "I’ll forever be so grateful for everything he’s done for me and what he’s helped me accomplish. I’ll always have nothing to say but amazing things about Tim.”

Tucker, who is preparing to launch a luxury bus transportation business based out of Bandon Dunes, added: “We were really tired. The tour schedule was grinding on us, grinding on me. I knew I was working on this business on the side. We’ve had a very intense relationship where he works a lot of hours. 

"It was a little bit of me not being 100% healthy and happy… we made the best decision for the both of us.”

