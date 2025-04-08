Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau has apologised for that infamous Masters comment he made five years ago.

DeChambeau provoked some green jackets at Augusta National after he finished T34, despite claiming the iconic venue was a ‘par 67’ for him.

He went one better a year later, insisting he was wrong. It was, in fact, a ‘par 68’.

But now, speaking to the Telegraph’s James Corrigan ahead of his ninth Masters start, DeChambeau has changed his tune on the ‘disrespectful’ remark.

“I’ve always since said I don’t regret saying that 67 thing, because I learnt from that experience, and it made me a better person,” he started.

“But do I wish I hadn’t said it? I do. Really, I do.

“Because it impacted some people negatively and I don’t want that, no matter how much of a benefit it might have been to me maturing.

“I can see that it was disrespectful to some and I’m sorry for that. Boy, it was a humbling experience.

“But for me it was simply from a statistical viewpoint and yardages and looking at, if I’m playing well, I could or should be hitting the greens in two or whatever.

“It was motivation for myself and not intended as anything otherwise. I’ve never disrespected Augusta internally.

“It’s the one I want to win. I stand there on the range and hit shots into the sun as it’s going down and I think to myself, ‘this is heaven, imagine being a part of this history’.

“And I think I will one day, because I have to think that. If I do, and when I do, it will be the proudest moment of my career.”

The 31-year-old returns to Georgia with good – and bad – memories of last year’s trip down Magnolia Lane.

He finished T6, his best result at the Masters since a tie for 21st as the low amateur in 2016, and held a share of the 36-hole lead.

While DeChambeau was confident of pulling on a Green Jacket before fading in the third round, that performance has given him the belief he needs to secure major number three.

“It was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in golf,” he said. “I have no problem in saying that 100 per cent I believed I could win when I went out with the lead on the Saturday. I even thought I would win.

“And if a few things had gone my way, then who knows? I knew I could play the course, but this was a bit of proof.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.