Bryson DeChambeau at centre of new slow play storm

Just days after Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka aired their frustration with it, slow play is back in the spotlight once again.

And the man at the heart of it all, once again, is Bryson DeChambeau.

The American’s pace during the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National was roasted by social media users.

Playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, DeChambeau carded a three-under 68 to sit on six-under for the tournament and in a tie for 20th at the halfway stage.

However, it wasn’t the quality of his play so much as the speed of it that had people talking.

Exhibit A: this clip of him taking more than two minutes to hit a ten-foot putt, which included three visits to his green book.



The body language of his playing partners and their caddies says it all...

Exhibit B: this clip of him pacing off a 70-yard shot. It took him more than three minutes to hit this shot.

anyone need a nap?



here’s DeChambeau pacing off a 70-yard shot which took over 3 minutes to hit (couldn’t post the entire video it took so long) pic.twitter.com/7A3Azeftyu — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) August 9, 2019

Despite the group reportedly being put on the clock, no penalties were applied.



