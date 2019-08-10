search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau at centre of new slow play storm

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau at centre of new slow play storm

By Michael McEwan10 August, 2019
Slow play FedEx Cup The Northern Trust Liberty National Bryson DeChambeau Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Brooks Koepka
De Chambeau Slow

Just days after Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka aired their frustration with it, slow play is back in the spotlight once again. 

And the man at the heart of it all, once again, is Bryson DeChambeau.

The American’s pace during the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National was roasted by social media users.

Playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, DeChambeau carded a three-under 68 to sit on six-under for the tournament and in a tie for 20th at the halfway stage.

• Kang expects 'rowdy' Solheim crowd

• A plea on behalf of Glasgow's at-risk munis

However, it wasn’t the quality of his play so much as the speed of it that had people talking.

Exhibit A: this clip of him taking more than two minutes to hit a ten-foot putt, which included three visits to his green book.

The body language of his playing partners and their caddies says it all...

• Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!

Exhibit B: this clip of him pacing off a 70-yard shot. It took him more than three minutes to hit this shot.

Despite the group reportedly being put on the clock, no penalties were applied. 

Read more...

• Dumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

• Spieth could "disappear off planet" says ex pro

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - The Northern Trust

Related Articles - Liberty National

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Golf News

Topgolf is coming to Glasgow
Yet another Scottish course faces threat of closure
John Daly praises "greatest leader" Trump after golf
Solheim rookie Law says USA "will have work cut out"
Catriona Matthew reveals Solheim Cup wild cards

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
See all videos right arrow