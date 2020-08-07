Bryson DeChambeau bizarrely breaks driver in opening round of US PGA

Another bizarre chapter was written in the 'Year of Bryson DeChambeau' after the American's driver broke during the opening round of the US PGA Championship.

The big-hitting 26-year-old had just attempted to drive the green on TPC Harding Park's 347-yard seventh hole when the biggest club in his bag gave up on him.

As he bent over to pick up his tee, DeChambeau went to use his driver to stabilise himself. However, as he started to lean down, the shaft broke away at the hosel, separating from the driver head.

• US PGA: Round 2 tee times

• The prize money at the US PGA will blow your mind

Watch the footage...

BRYSON STRONG

Snaps his driver leaning on it, but @RickieFowler's reaction might be the best part #PGAChampionshippic.twitter.com/k4b1jJIkHX — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) August 6, 2020

Here's the same thing from a different angle...

It happened. Bryson DeChambeau broke his driver. pic.twitter.com/C96w0bAcOk — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 6, 2020

Fortunately for DeChambeau, per the rules of golf, he was able to replace the club without sanction as it hadn't been broken in anger.

An official was quickly dispatched to retrieve a replacement shaft on his behalf which was delivered to him as he made his way to the par-3 eighth.



The world No.7 was able to see the funny side of it all.

• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

"That was weird," he told an on-course cameraman. "Swinging too hard. I guess it’s all the swings I’ve been putting in."

After signing for a two-under 68, he explained what had caused it to happen.

"This material [in the shaft] isn't going to last forever, no matter how strong you make it," said DeChambeau. "That thing has lasted over a year swinging it over 200-mile-an-hour ball speeds. I'd say it's done pretty dang well."