search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau bizarrely breaks driver in opening round of US PGA

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau bizarrely breaks driver in opening round of US PGA

By Michael McEwan06 August, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau US PGA Championship TPC Harding Park Drivers Major Championships Watch
Bryson De Chambeau Broken Driver

Another bizarre chapter was written in the 'Year of Bryson DeChambeau' after the American's driver broke during the opening round of the US PGA Championship.

The big-hitting 26-year-old had just attempted to drive the green on TPC Harding Park's 347-yard seventh hole when the biggest club in his bag gave up on him. 

As he bent over to pick up his tee, DeChambeau went to use his driver to stabilise himself. However, as he started to lean down, the shaft broke away at the hosel, separating from the driver head. 

• US PGA: Round 2 tee times

• The prize money at the US PGA will blow your mind

Watch the footage...

Here's the same thing from a different angle...

Fortunately for DeChambeau, per the rules of golf, he was able to replace the club without sanction as it hadn't been broken in anger. 

An official was quickly dispatched to retrieve a replacement shaft on his behalf which was delivered to him as he made his way to the par-3 eighth. 

The world No.7 was able to see the funny side of it all.

• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

"That was weird," he told an on-course cameraman. "Swinging too hard. I guess it’s all the swings I’ve been putting in."

After signing for a two-under 68, he explained what had caused it to happen.

"This material [in the shaft] isn't going to last forever, no matter how strong you make it," said DeChambeau. "That thing has lasted over a year swinging it over 200-mile-an-hour ball speeds. I'd say it's done pretty dang well."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - TPC Harding Park

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2020: Final round tee times in full
Dustin Johnson in pole position to win second major
WATCH - Bryson DeChambeau holes monster putt at US PGA
"Get a grip!" - Sky Sports man takes Brooks Koepka to task
Lexi Thompson’s caddie (and brother) trolls Bryson DeChambeau

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow