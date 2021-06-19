search
Bryson DeChambeau BLASTED by golf fans over 'Fore' shouts

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau BLASTED by golf fans over ‘Fore’ shouts

By Michael McEwan19 June, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau US Open Torrey Pines Major Championships USGA Twitter
Bryson De Chambeau

If Bryson DeChambeau plans to win the public’s support in his ongoing “feud” with Brooks Koepka, he’ll have to do a whole lot better than he did on Saturday at the US Open.

The defending champion was widely criticised by fans on social media for failing to shout a warning after hitting an errant tee shot into the crowd.

Playing the fourth hole of Torrey Pines’ South Course, DeChambeau’s drive flew way right into a group of spectators.

• US Open hopeful four-putts from FIVE FEET

• Bob Mac thrilled by US Open's Euros surprise

However, the American failed to do them the courtesy of a ‘Fore’ shout, much to the chagrin of many.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley called him out for it during commentary on Sky Sports. Many Twitter users reacted less than favourably, too.

Here’s a flavour of the reaction…

And so on...

It’s important to note that DeChambeau is by no means the first or only golfer not to shout ‘Fore’. 

• Bubba speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff

However, considering the large galleries that follow him and the outrageous speeds he hits the ball at, not to mention the responsibility he has to set a good example to young players watching, this is exceptionally poor form.

Question is, will the authorities ever step up and do something about it?

Highly doubt it.

