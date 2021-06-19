Bryson DeChambeau BLASTED by golf fans over ‘Fore’ shouts

If Bryson DeChambeau plans to win the public’s support in his ongoing “feud” with Brooks Koepka, he’ll have to do a whole lot better than he did on Saturday at the US Open.



The defending champion was widely criticised by fans on social media for failing to shout a warning after hitting an errant tee shot into the crowd.

Playing the fourth hole of Torrey Pines’ South Course, DeChambeau’s drive flew way right into a group of spectators.

However, the American failed to do them the courtesy of a ‘Fore’ shout, much to the chagrin of many.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley called him out for it during commentary on Sky Sports. Many Twitter users reacted less than favourably, too.

Here’s a flavour of the reaction…

@usopengolf@PGATOUR …in order to save lives on the golf course you must introduce a 2 shot penalty to any player / caddie who doesn’t shout ‘fore’ when their ball is travelling towards a crowd ..one again @b_dechambeau hits a bomb towards a crowd but ‘no shout’ ..unacceptable — Jengolf8 (@Jennife82206772) June 19, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau out here intentionally hitting into the gallery on the 4th hole and not caring to yell "fore" like everyone else would pic.twitter.com/SdkqxTfxzj — Baja Blast Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) June 19, 2021

@b_dechambeau had no intentions of hitting that fairway. Intended to blast it right, which he did… into the gallery. Watched it, picked up his tee before the ball landed. Never thought about yelling fore. Yeah, I don’t know why anyone doesn’t like him either. — Joe (@TheDoob4) June 19, 2021

@b_dechambeau you hit the ball at stupid speeds, pretty sure you know this fact also! If the ball is travelling faster through the air it will do more damage if it hits someone, maybe consider shouting 'FORE' when it's travelling towards a crowd! @NickDougherty5@AndrewColtart — ColinDavidson (@CJDavid_son) June 19, 2021

Hey @USGA When will you begin to punish players for not shouting 'Fore' ? Absolute disgrace there for @b_dechambeau to not shout. Someone will get seriously hurt soon. — Danny Hicks (@HicksDanny) June 19, 2021

@b_dechambeau if you’re going to come close to knocking someone out in the gallery, at least yell “Fore” and give a point. It’s really not that difficult. — Garrett (@Yancey1389) June 19, 2021

Dechambeau blasting the ball into the crowd without bothering to shout fore - I play golf about 6 times a year if I’m lucky and even I know that’s poor form! — Ollie Beales (@obeales82) June 19, 2021

What’s it with professional golfers not shouting fore? Just seen big boy @b_dechambeau smash a ball into the crowd and not even watch it, just picked his tee up. That ball is travelling near 150mph into a crowd, will it take a serious injury or worse for it to change? #usopen — Jamie (@macphee_jamie) June 19, 2021

Dechambeau so arrogant he can’t even shout fore! Disgrace, he’ll end up hurting someone! — LukeyGolf (@LukeyGolf) June 19, 2021

And so on...

It’s important to note that DeChambeau is by no means the first or only golfer not to shout ‘Fore’.

However, considering the large galleries that follow him and the outrageous speeds he hits the ball at, not to mention the responsibility he has to set a good example to young players watching, this is exceptionally poor form.

Question is, will the authorities ever step up and do something about it?



Highly doubt it.