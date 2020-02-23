Bryson DeChambeau branded "eccentric baby" for latest tantrum

Bryson DeChambeau has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy.

Footage of the American angrily tapping down spikemarks after a missed putt in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship has been widely shared on social media – and, more to the point, widely condemned.

The world No.16 led by one at the halfway stage at Club de Golf Chapultepec and got off to the perfect start in round three, starting birdie-eagle. He picked up another shot at the fourth.

He then double-bogeyed the par-5 fifth and, whilst he got one of those shots back at the 12th, back-to-back bogeys at the 13th and 14th dropped him back to level-par for the day.

It was as he walked off the 14th green, that his notoriously short fuse was lit. Check out the footage…

Do you want a hammer @b_dechambeau ? pic.twitter.com/umgNTrDQyG — Rock Solid Golf Apparel ®️ (@rocksolid_golf) February 22, 2020

Social media users were quick to criticise DeChambeau’s behaviour, including former world No.1 Lee Westwood, who made this excellent point.

Others were less diplomatic with their observations…

DeChambeau eventually signed for a level-par 71 on a low-scoring day in Mexico City and is four shots behind leader Justin Thomas going into the final round.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time American has taken issue with the greens at Chapultepec. Check out this from last year.