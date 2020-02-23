search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau branded "eccentric baby" for latest tantrum

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau branded "eccentric baby" for latest tantrum

By bunkered.co.uk23 February, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau WGC-Mexico Championship World Golf Championship Club de Golf Chapultepec PGA Tour Lee Westwood Twitter Controversy
Bryson De Chambeau Mexico

Bryson DeChambeau has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy.

Footage of the American angrily tapping down spikemarks after a missed putt in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship has been widely shared on social media – and, more to the point, widely condemned.

The world No.16 led by one at the halfway stage at Club de Golf Chapultepec and got off to the perfect start in round three, starting birdie-eagle. He picked up another shot at the fourth.

• Titleist chief hits back at distance report

• Glasgow golf group hits out at city council

• Reed deflects latest ‘cheating’ comments

He then double-bogeyed the par-5 fifth and, whilst he got one of those shots back at the 12th, back-to-back bogeys at the 13th and 14th dropped him back to level-par for the day.

It was as he walked off the 14th green, that his notoriously short fuse was lit. Check out the footage…

Social media users were quick to criticise DeChambeau’s behaviour, including former world No.1 Lee Westwood, who made this excellent point.

Others were less diplomatic with their observations…

DeChambeau eventually signed for a level-par 71 on a low-scoring day in Mexico City and is four shots behind leader Justin Thomas going into the final round.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time American has taken issue with the greens at Chapultepec. Check out this from last year

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - WGC-Mexico Championship

Related Articles - World Golf Championship

Related Articles - Club de Golf Chapultepec

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Controversy

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
play button
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
Honma
play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Have Liverpool FC just ripped off the European Tour?
European Tour U-turn on Molinari and Gagli withdrawal
EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury
Italian duo hit out after "coronavirus" withdrawal
One of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow