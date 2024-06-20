Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brandel Chamblee may not be a fan of LIV Golf – but he’s a huge fan of Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau snatched his second US Open crown from a crestfallen Rory McIlroy on Sunday with an unforgettable up-and-down from the bunker on his final hole at Pinehurst.

And former PGA Tour pro turned Golf Channel analyst Chamblee heaped praise on the Californian sensation after his victory in North Carolina.

But Chamblee – a fierce critic of the LIV tour – still came under fire from some American golf fans for his verdict on the television coverage.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac even claimed Chamblee “doesn’t even hide his hatred” for DeChambeau after using the word “good fortune” when describing the dramatic finish.

But Chamblee is not having any of it. When asked by one golf fan on X to “say something nice about Bryson,” he doubled down, gushing in his praise for the two-time US Open champion.

“Maybe listen a little bit closer. Bryson is one of the best things to ever happen to golf,” Chamblee wrote.

“He’s a reminder that professional golf isn’t just about putting a number on the board but giving back to those that pay for their purses and privilege by fulfilling every media obligation, going beyond and further, and giving the fans who stand in line and pay extravagant prices to watch them, more than they could’ve imagined.

“This is food for thought to every PGA tour, LPGA tour and DP world tour player.”

Pushed again on whether he congratulated DeChambeau, Chamblee replied: Effusively. On the Live From set Sunday night. Nobody in professional is doing more to engage the fans and media than him, with the possible exception of @padraig_h [Padraig Harrington… every professional golfer could learn from them.”

DeChambeau has been hailed as golf’s new ‘People’s Champion’ after celebrating wildly with fans following his US Open win.

He has a burgeoning Youtube platform showing fans a different side to the golfer and his public image since first moving to LIV in 2022 has changed beyond recognition.

DeChambeau is the star of the show at this week’s LIV event in Nashville, which begins on Friday.