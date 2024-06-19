Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has responded to claims he is the ‘best player in the world’.

The American – buoyed by his second US Open win – jumped to number ten in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) on Monday.

It’s the first time he’s been in the top ten since 2022, whilst he was ranked as high as world No.124 just one month ago, before finishing second in the PGA Championship.

However, his remarkable comeback win at Pinehurst No.2 has drawn calls that he is currently the best player in world golf.

DeChambeau, though, says it’s not up to him, despite admitting it’s nice to be a part of that conversation.

• Tiger Woods’ former coach makes bold claim about Rory McIlroy

• Xander Schauffele backs Rory McIlroy decision after US Open

“In 2018, when I won back-to-back FedEx Cup play-off events, I felt that – even though the OWGR didn’t reflect me being number one, I felt I was,” he said, speaking ahead of LIV Golf Nashville.

“I felt I was playing good enough where I could win this week, then win again and that’s the same as I feel right now.

“I don’t feel like the stats show exactly, but being tenth is awesome given I’ve only played a few events and most of them being majors.

“Am I the best player in the world? It’s not for me to decide, I’m just going to go out there and play the best golf I possibly can and try to get that darn ball in the hole quicker than anyone else.

“I’m not going to put a label or a title on myself, that’s not what I do. I’m here to play the best golf I can and inspire others and give people some great entertainment.”

• Jon Rahm reacts to Rory McIlroy’s miss at US Open

• LIV Golf give Jon Rahm update after US Open WD

Data golf has the 30-year-old down as the world No.6 after his impressive start to the major championship season.

No player has played them better so far, with DeChambeau leading the unofficial majors table with a score of 28-under-par. Of players who have made the cut on all three occasions, Xander Schauffele has the next best aggregate score of 23-under-par.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau also has four top-ten finishes from just eight LIV Golf starts in 2024.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.