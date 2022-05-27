Bryson DeChambeau “close” to tournament return

It’s been an injury-hit few months for Bryson DeChambeau.

The big-hitting American has endured a hugely disrupted season because of problems with his hip and hand, the latter requiring surgery.

He has not played since the Masters, and pulled out of the PGA Championship after his practice rounds, declaring himself not ready.

He has also withdrawn from this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

After his PGA withdrawal, the eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2020 US Open champion said he was taking his recovery “week-to-week".

However, according to Golfweek, the 28-year-old is nearing a return to action.

“I’m definitely close but don’t have the endurance for 4 full days yet. Getting there,” DeChambeau said.

“Taking a bit of time to make sure it’s fully healed.”