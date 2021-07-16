Bryson DeChambeau "deeply regrets" equipment comments

Bryson DeChambeau has issued a grovelling apology to his equipment sponsor Cobra just hours after insisting that his driver "sucks".

The world No.6 fired an astonishing broadside at his equipment after carding a one-over 71 in the first round of The Open at Royal St George's.

"The driver sucks," he groaned. "It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mishits. I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time.”

That prompted an equally blunt response from Ben Schomin, Cobra's head of tour operations and the man largely responsible for building DeChambeau's clubs.



Schomin, who caddied for the former US Open champion during the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago when he split long-time looper caddie Tim Tucker, told Golfweek that it's "really, really painful when he says something that stupid" and compared him to "an 8-year-old that gets mad at you".

In turn, DeChambeau took to social media to backtrack on his earlier comments.

"The comment I made in my post round interview today was very unprofessional," he wrote. "My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment.

"Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in [the] golf industry and make an incredible product. Their team is like family to me, especially Ben Schomin who has been there every step of the way since I started my career.

"I deeply regret the words I used earlier. I am relentless in the pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times. With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions."

DeChambeau gets his second round underway at 2.26pm today in the company of Jordan Spieth and Branden Grace.