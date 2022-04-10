Bryson DeChambeau defying doctor's orders to play Masters

Bryson DeChambeau has revealed that he is playing in this week's Masters Tournament against the better judgement of his doctor.



The 25-year-old will make only his fourth start of an injury-plagued 2022 when he pegs it up at Augusta National for the opening men's major of the season.

DeChambeau has been battling with two separate issues in recent months: a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in the hamate bone, the latter being particularly common in baseball players as a result of excessive hitting.

As a result of his ailments, he estimates that he is only 80% fit as he enters this week and, speaking to the media on Monday, the former US Open champ revealed that his doctors advised him not to play.



"They recommended that I don't come back for a while," he said. "They said if you go out there and you hit golf balls and you feel somewhat comfortable, you can consider it. They're like, you should really let it heal. Even Chris [Como, coach] has told me, 'You probably shouldn't play', even though he wants me to play, right?



"He's looking out for my best interests for the future but I'm like, man, this only comes around once a year and I gotta give this a go."



DeChambeau cut a somewhat forlorn figure during his presser, admitting that the enforced time off has taken it's toll on him.

"The past few weeks have been very, very difficult on me, not playing well and not hitting it anywhere near where I know I should be hitting it in regards to straight," he said. "Yelling fore off the tee every time is just not fun. It's very difficult on your mental psyche as well.

"It's one of those things that everybody has a tough stretch in their career, and especially with coming off an injury, swinging one-handed for, you know, three or four weeks with your right hand only, it messed my normal golf swing up.

"It's a learning experience. Like I've always said, your worst failures are your best teachers."

DeChambeau added that his injury troubles have put his upcoming World Long Drive participation in doubt.

"I'm reconsidering. I'm trying, but it may not be the smartest thing. I'll definitely be there for sure no matter what supporting either way.

"If it continues to get stronger, next week I try and hit a couple golf balls hard and it doesn't feel worse, I might consider it. But as of right now, we're really taking it easy, just making sure I'm healing up properly. We'll see. It's a day-by-day thing as well."