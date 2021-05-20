Bryson DeChambeau details encounter with UFOs

As he prepares to set up a close encounter with the Wanamaker Trophy at this week's US PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau has opened up on the time he encountered a UFO.

Yes, really.

The reigning US Open champion detailed the incident during an appearance on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Network show.

During the chat, DeChambeau told how he, instructor Chris Como and friend Adam Hurley were in his backyard in Texas during the COVID-19 lockdown last year when they saw “three little silver metallic discs” moving in the distance.

“They were all moving in a triangle shape,” said the 28-year-old. “We were out there for literally just under an hour thinking, ‘What the heck is this?’"

The discs vanished after the trio went briefly indoors.

DeChambeau added that other members of his family had also had their own UFO experiences, admitting that the subject fascinates him.

“There’s either one person, like a Tony Stark individual, that is doing things that we can’t explain, which is definitely in the realm of possibilities,” he added. “I would say the probabilities of that are less than potentially us being future time-travellers that are able to come back with technology that we’ve never seen. That’s definitely a possibility, too.

"Personally, I think that it’s some other life that we don’t understand or know as of right now. I don’t think it is other technology that we currently in this dimension understand.

"Maybe a parallel universe, somebody flipping over and jumping through a worm hole or something and showing us what we got."

Back here on Earth, DeChambeau gets his US PGA Championship title tilt underway on Thursday in the company of defending champion Collin Morikawa and recent Masters winners Hideki Matsuyama.