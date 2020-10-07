Bryson DeChambeau dismisses claims that he's "breaking golf"

Bryson DeChambeau blasted his way to victory in last month's US Open. Now, he has blasted back at those who claim that his big-hitting ways are damaging the game.



DeChambeau, 27, brought the fearsome Winged Foot to its knees as he claimed his maiden major in emphatic, uncompromising fashion.



The win vindicated the much-discussed - and much-ridiculed - physical transformation the American has put himself through over the last year or so.



DeChambeau estimates that he has bulked up by as much as 40 pounds - more than two-and-a-half stones - in a bid to become stronger and, in turn, hit the ball further off the tee.



It's worked, too.

He topped the PGA Tour's 'Driving Distance' category in the season just ended, averaging 322.1 yards off the tee. The tour average for the 2019/20 campaign was 296.4 yards.



Impressive results - but, according to some, not in the spirit the game was intended to be played.

Now, DeChambeau has had his say.



Speaking on the latest episode of the GOLF.com 'Drop Zone' podcast, the world No.5 addressed accusations that he's "breaking golf".

“I mean, look. I’m just using the knowledge, the speed, the power to the greatest advantage that I possibly can, under the rules of the game,” he said. “That’s all I’m doing. And there comes a point in time where, look, you still have to wedge it well.”

Having broken his major duck, DeChambeau is now determined to add to his haul at next month's rescheduled Masters Tournament. And yes, he intends to tackle Augusta National in the same way that he attacked Winged Foot.

"Hitting is past 320 [yards] is the goal, every time,” he said. “If I can do that, the golf course is open.”

