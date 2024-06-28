Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau wants to settle the argument after the first US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump turned into a bizarre war of words about their prowess on the golf course.

Biden and Trump – who have a combined age of 159 – began bickering about golf when CNN’s Dana Bash asked the pair to address voters’ concerns about their fitness and their ability to serve a full term as president well into their 80s.

Trump bragged that he had recently won two club championships – “Not even senior – two regular club championships,” he said.

“To do that you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way and I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match – he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Biden then retorted by offering Trump a long drive contest: “I got my handicap, which when I was vice president, down to a six,” he said.”And by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

Trump then accused Biden of lying. “That’s the biggest lie – that he’s a six handicap – of all,” he replied. “I’ve seen your swing. I know your swing,” he said eventually, adding: “Let’s not act like children.”

All this squabbling led to hysteria on social media, and of course, a debate to settle.

DeChambeau, the newly-crowned US Open champion but also known as golf’s Content King with over 700,000 Youtube subscribers, saw the opportunity to capitalise.

“Let’s settle this whole handicap debate, I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden,” DeChambeau wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

DeChambeau and Trump have been supportive of each other in the past. The LIV golfer has said he has been “very lucky” to have a relationship with Trump, saying “he’s always been very generous to me.”

He celebrated his US Open win with Trump’s son Eric just days after his win, while he was also praised for his victory by the White House contender on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on his incredible WIN of the United States Open!” Trump wrote. “He showed a toughness and inner strength, matched perfectly with his GREAT Golfing Talent, that can never be denied!”

“Under massive pressure, he pulled off some of the greatest shots ever made, especially his spectacular sand save on the 18th Hole that gave him the Victory.”

