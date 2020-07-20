search
Bryson DeChambeau embroiled in rules fiasco

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau embroiled in rules fiasco

By Michael McEwan17 July, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau The Memorial Muirfield Village PGA Tour Rules of Golf Controversy Tour News
It's a day ending in 'Y' so, naturally, Bryson DeChambeau has done something to make headlines. 

This time, though, it had nothing to do with his big-hitting.

During the second round of the Memorial at Muirfield Village, the American had an awkward run-in with a rules official en route a quintuple-bogey ten. 

It all started to unravel for 26-year-old DeChambeau when he hit his tee shot at the par-5 15th into a creek on the left of the fairway. He took a penalty drop and, having almost 300 yards to the green, decided to hit a 3-wood out of the rough. 

That shot appeared to fly out of bounds and into a property adjoining the course. 

• DeChambeau hits back at R&A chief's warning

• Scots golfer to play 26 rounds in FIVE DAYS

He hit a provisional but that, too, sailed even further right. He kept his third ball in bounds, coming up just short of a creek around 40 yards from the hole. 

Before playing that shot, he checked on his third shot and found the ball that had appeared to go out of bounds sitting up against a metal boundary fence instead. 

That's when the rules official intervened. 

DeChambeau was adamant he could play the ball. The rules official was adamant that he couldn't. So, Bryson demanded a second opinion. 

Watch the footage...

A second official duly appeared. And no, Bryson didn't get his way.

• Popular Scots course hits major milestone

Instead, he had to hit his eighth shot - the ball that came up just short of the creek - and ultimately two-putted for a ten.

Afterwards, he could be seen trying to add up his score...

On the plus-side for the bold Bryson, it appears his caddie was paying attention when he complained about TV camera crews filming him during moments of "potential vulnerability", thereby doing "damage [to] our brand".

This was Tim Tucker as his boss walked off the next tee...

DeChambeau ultimately signed for a 76 to miss the cut for the first time since the opening event of the PGA Tour season, snapping a run of seven consecutive top-10 finishes. 

