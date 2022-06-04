Bryson DeChambeau explains why he snubbed LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has explained why he decided to pass on the opportunity to join the new LIV Golf Series.

According to various reports, DeChambeau was offered an eye-watering nine-figure sum to play in the Saudi-funded, Greg Norman-fronted start-up golf tour, which stages its first event at the Centurion Club near London next week.

The former US Open champion was widely expected to be the poster boy for the new venture but ruled himself out of participating back in February.

Playing in this week's Memorial Tournament – his first competitive start since undergoing an operation on his hand following The Masters – the 28-year-old explained why he decided to give the new venture a miss.

“A lot of it is private,” he said. “Every person out here has their own opinion on it.

“For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that.



"I'm loyal to my family that I've created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity. I don't know what that is. Not my job to do so.

“I'm just going to keep playing professional golf and enjoy it wherever it takes me, play with the best players in the world. That's really all I've got, that's what I'll do for the rest of my life, because I want to be one of the best players in the world.”

DeChambeau missed the cut at Muirfield Village on his return from injury but was upbeat after seeing some encouraging signs in his game.

“The first 18 holes (was the first time) that I have really completed without any pain and any thought of the hand in seven months,” he said. “It's a long process for me, but I'm excited to see where this next part of my life takes me. I'm pretty stoked.

“I know I'll have a lot of work ahead of me but I'm not afraid of it.”