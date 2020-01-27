search
Bryson DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai

By Michael McEwan27 January, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau Dubai Desert Classic European Tour Slow play Eddie Pepperell Lucas Herbert
Bryson De Chambeau Slow Play

Wondering why Bryson DeChambeau's Dubai Desert Classic defence unravelled so spectacularly on the back nine yesterday?

This might have something to do with it.

The 26-year-old American was in contention to retain his title heading into the final round and, despite playing his front nine in one-over, was still in the mix as high winds wreaked havoc with scoring.

• Golf pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

• Soderberg smashes tour's "fastest round" record

• Police probe deliberate fire at Scots club

However, as he made his way down the tenth fairway, DeChambeau was approached by a European Tour official who gave him a warning for slow play. 

Check out the footage here...

According to The Telegraph, he was told that he had clocked a bad time and that one other would result in a penalty, in line with the European Tour's new policy on slow play.

He went on to par that hole but closed with four consecutive bogeys to finish in a tie for
eighth - four shots behind winner, Lucas Herbert.

• Brand new Hickory Tour coming to Scotland

• Golf legends set for Major Champions event

Afterwards, DeChambeau declined to speak to the press but, ironically, was praised for his improved pace of play by one of his most outspoken critics - playing partner Eddie Pepperell.

