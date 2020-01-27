Bryson DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai

Wondering why Bryson DeChambeau's Dubai Desert Classic defence unravelled so spectacularly on the back nine yesterday?



This might have something to do with it.



The 26-year-old American was in contention to retain his title heading into the final round and, despite playing his front nine in one-over, was still in the mix as high winds wreaked havoc with scoring.



However, as he made his way down the tenth fairway, DeChambeau was approached by a European Tour official who gave him a warning for slow play.

Check out the footage here...



Today in Dubai, Bryson DeChambeau was put on the clock and given a slow-play warning on the 10th hole.



He went on to shoot 76, T-8, which included bogeying his last four holes. pic.twitter.com/3RovwMAgbM — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) January 26, 2020

According to The Telegraph, he was told that he had clocked a bad time and that one other would result in a penalty, in line with the European Tour's new policy on slow play.

He went on to par that hole but closed with four consecutive bogeys to finish in a tie for

eighth - four shots behind winner, Lucas Herbert.

Afterwards, DeChambeau declined to speak to the press but, ironically, was praised for his improved pace of play by one of his most outspoken critics - playing partner Eddie Pepperell.



We actually got on quite well. And to his credit, he’s sped up. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 26, 2020