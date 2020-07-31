Bryson DeChambeau has made his wildest claim to date

Bryson DeChambeau has declared that he wants to live to be 140. Yes, really.

Yes, really.

In an interview with GQ, the big-hitting American shared his outlook on life and expanded on some of his ‘deeper’ thoughts.

“I'm always trying to add more value to my life in general,” said the 26-year-old. “I mean, my goal is to live to 130 or 140. I really think that's possible now with today's technology. I think somebody’s going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years.

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

• Koepka irked by reporter's question

“I want humans to be better. I want them to succeed. I want to say, ‘Hey, this is all of the stuff I've experienced that helped me do my best. If it helps you, great. If it doesn't, well, let's keep working on it. Let's keep figuring stuff out’. That’s my take on life.”

He added: “I’ve always been interested in life in general, growing up. I always questioned everything. I didn't have a lot of resources when I was young. I couldn't go down all these roads with these questions that I asked at an early age.

“But now that I've been able to have some success, I've kinda gotten deep into most of these things and only taken what has added value to me.”

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

DeChambeau has been the most talked-about golfer in 2020, in large part for the incredible physical transformation he has gone through and the distance gains he has been able to enjoy as a result.

However, he has also found himself at the centre of several controversies, most recently last night during the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational. He attempted to get relief after seeing what he thought was a fire ant close to where his ball was in the rough.